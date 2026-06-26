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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
1h

Fellow dumb phone owner here; keep fighting the good fight, my friend.

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
1h

How I wish I had dumped my smart phone for a dumb phone years ago or, better yet, never got a smart phone in the first place. I often flirt with the idea of going back to a flip phone, I even had one for a while, keeping my iPhone just a sort of mini computer that was never allowed to leave the house, but it proved too “difficult” - no maps, no camera, no music (talk about First World problems!). Now I fear the learning, or should I say un-learning, curve would be too steep, and I would soon be lured back into the convenience of the Apple world. I do have boundaries - I have never and will never scan a QR code, I do not use Apple or Google Pay - but the thought of never again using the Walmart grocery pick-up app or being able to text my daughter a photo of that cute puppy I just saw, prevents me from making the leap back to a simpler time.

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