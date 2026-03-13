How many wind up

spitting at the rising sun

because to them

it doesn’t mean hope

but just another day to dread

the known and unknown,

the lingering of the beleaguering,

or simply the callousness of indifference?

Thinking of them and the depths

from which they cry

or the horrors they deny,

I pray the psalmist’s plea

for the ending of their waiting,

of their suffering, of their grieving,

and yes, their numbness, too.

I pray for hope to break through

with earth-shaking change,

clearer than day.

Joel Kurz

Joel Kurz is a parish pastor in a Missouri college-town. Born in Tennessee, raised in the Philippines, Missouri, and Texas, he tries to be attentive to every place he is. A poet, essayist, and reviewer, his writing has appeared over the years in places such as Sojourners, Weavings, The Cresset, Friends Journal, Concordia Journal, Worship, Lutheran Forum, Mockingbird, The Land Report, and EcoTheo Review. Whenever he can, he makes time to run, hike, garden, and cook.