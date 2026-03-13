On Praying Psalm 130
by Joel Kurz
How many wind up
spitting at the rising sun
because to them
it doesn’t mean hope
but just another day to dread
the known and unknown,
the lingering of the beleaguering,
or simply the callousness of indifference?
Thinking of them and the depths
from which they cry
or the horrors they deny,
I pray the psalmist’s plea
for the ending of their waiting,
of their suffering, of their grieving,
and yes, their numbness, too.
I pray for hope to break through
with earth-shaking change,
clearer than day.
Joel Kurz is a parish pastor in a Missouri college-town. Born in Tennessee, raised in the Philippines, Missouri, and Texas, he tries to be attentive to every place he is. A poet, essayist, and reviewer, his writing has appeared over the years in places such as Sojourners, Weavings, The Cresset, Friends Journal, Concordia Journal, Worship, Lutheran Forum, Mockingbird, The Land Report, and EcoTheo Review. Whenever he can, he makes time to run, hike, garden, and cook.