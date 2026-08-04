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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
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"Work itself is no curse"—absolutely true, and a point that all the labor-saving initiatives seem to have forgotten. As to the economics of blue-collar work, I would not be surprised to see collectives of people, either extended families or friend groups, deliberately choosing to live together and pool the incomes of several blue-collar jobs.

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