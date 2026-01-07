Richard Hughes Gibson. The Way of Dante: Going Through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven with C.S. Lewis, Dorothy L. Sayers, and Charles Williams. IVP Academic, 2025. $24.99. 248 pp.

Christmas has come and gone, and if your loved ones are anything like mine, they probably gave you some very sensible gifts—the kind of things normal people could use. But I am not a normal person, and neither are you, so it’s time to get ourselves what we really want in our odd little hearts. I went looking for gifts related to Dante’s Inferno, and the internet did not disappoint.

You can trade your traditional peppermint sticks for Dante’s Inferno Hot Candy Canes or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa from your Charon’s Ferry Service mug. Welcome members of your family home for future holidays with this helpful sign. If your price range is a bit higher, perhaps you would enjoy a clutch from Olympia Le-Tan designed to look like a Gustav Doré illustrated copy of the Inferno? (Not that you’ll have any money left to store ins…