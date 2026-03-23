Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Chuck Phillips's avatar
Chuck Phillips
5h

What a great post! I was based in the UK with the US Air Force from 1991-1994, lived in Littleport and Lakenheath, in the fens and just a few miles from the Ely Cathedral. Wasn’t Catholic until 4 years ago, good history lesson here, thanks!

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Dan Claire's avatar
Dan Claire
9h

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