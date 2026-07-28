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Dan Claire's avatar
Dan Claire
2h

Protestants do have a calendar for commemorating feast days. See the Book of Common Prayer, beginning on p687.

https://bcp2019.anglicanchurch.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/BCP2019.pdf

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Dan Reid's avatar
Dan Reid
5h

Thanks for this! Those of us at InterVarsity Press who knew Chip in the publishing context had the highest regard for him.

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