Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Mark Gaspar's avatar
Mark Gaspar
6h

As a college student I really enjoyed Ross’s heterodox takes on conservative politics. The book he co-wrote “Grand New Party” was something that inspired me and ultimately, what led me to leave the GOP in 2016.

He’s still a beautiful writer but have been sad to see him use it to “tut tut” the right only to turn around in the next sentence and say “but the other side!” He has become a moralizer who lets his target off the hook and therefore condones without forcing any change. I honestly think he’ll be better off as a “fair” interviewer on 60 minutes.

That being said, I don’t think you’ll have to worry about him giving up writing. I’m sure after the 60 minutes experiment he’ll join us here on Substack and continue his podcast.

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jacob taylor's avatar
jacob taylor
7h

Ross is an amazing man, particularly when you consider his workload, travel, and family all happening within the context of chronic Lyme Disease!

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