Thriambos: first a hymn to Bacchus,

long-honored lord of wine-soaked mirth.

The word then seized as triumph—

golden sons of empire

toasting sodden spoils of war.

Lofty god-king Jupiter, ruler of the sky,

links arms with drunken twice-born

Liber Pater of the vine.

Green-adorned, their brows,

laurel-wreathed with oak and reed,

marble temple garlanded

for victor’s ruddy feast.

Shadows writhe there at their feet,

the masses cluster close,

hungry jaws yawning agape,

unsated grave below.

Fresh-baked bread, so free of charge,

to whet the appetite—

but murder dances in mob’s eyes,

so parched for wine-dark flow.

Murmurs, then euphoric cry

‘round Rome’s vast vaunted host:

Mud is mingling with the blood

of stumbling almost-ghosts.

Captives from these lands new-won

stagger up to Jove,

his thunderbolt so great and fell,

inexorable woe.

Wicked swordpoint sings behind,

blades they gleam ahead;

gleeful slaughter keening low,

gods’ portion of the dead.

But peer beyond, ye huddled horde—

A new man treads the road,

the sacred way up to god’s face,

his wooden cross in tow.

Side-lanced and scarred, the lowly one,

outrageous claim to make:

King of these crowds, the sky, the vine,

slayer of the snake.

And as Word walks, worn sandals thin,

a figure’s close behind:

Once-zealous foe, wise learnéd Saul

trails He who struck him blind.

“What is this sight we fearsome ones

see with our stone-carved eyes?”

Trembling Jove now shields his son,

astonished by the light.

“He doth not shine in hammered iron

nor doth he carry spear,

yet power beams out of His feet,

from wounded hands once-pierced.”

Marble tower starts to shake;

its columns creak and groan,

and the greatest of the great

great Jupiter begins to moan.

“These rays are bright, so very bright

for eyes though dull mine be.

I cannot bear to look upon

this mighty man so meek.”

Bacchus, too, is wincing, taut,

his gaze resting behind

that holy echo of his life,

on Paul the death-destined.

“How could a one so rich in wealth

just cast it all aside?

No earthly man would choose a fate

to share with the enchained.”

Lush green wreaths on graven heads

wither now, brown-edged,

and Saint Paul walks, his hands unbound,

eating the true bread.

He drinks the wine, grateful to die

for He who claimed his life:

That lowly God-man, Lord of all,

who once did strike him blind.

Plebes and pats both gnash their teeth,

their panem spewed in spit,

yet Paul the one who marches on

just answers with a grin.

His eyes stay fixed, fastened upon

the risen Lord of life, and he laughs

at death that waits for him—

the death that shall not stick.