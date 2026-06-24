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Nick Llanes's avatar
Nick Llanes
6h

I really enjoyed this, Daniel.

I was WAITING for that parallel between Christ’s church and the ark!

If there’s one thing I’d like to explore though, is how this motif works when we consider Christ both generating the body of believers, and sinners fleeing to Mother Church. I think an interesting idea would be to bring in Herman Bavinck here and his idea of the visible organism and the visible institution of the church. Church as organism consists of all the redeemed in the world, and church as mother consists of the visible institution. I think there is profound mystery of the body of believers being both wife and city, organism and institution. But like you said, this is way beyond the scope of the article.

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