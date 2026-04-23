Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Brianna Lambert's avatar
Brianna Lambert
1h

This was a really good read. I hadn't followed Hegseth's prayer story that much and had not realized the 3rd commandment violation.

I sincerely agree with your appeal that some things shouldn't be a joke. I have seen the fruit of such awful practices as someone who grew up hearing "jokes" that the middle east should just be nuked, and all our problems would be solved.

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freddie stewart's avatar
freddie stewart
41m

Can't concur strongly enough! The "meta-issue" is the use of meta-irony to condone irreverence!

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