In his recent book, Superbloom, Nicholas Carr surveys the history, development, and use of various media technologies. He laments that these tools touted as connective mediums actually do more to fragment than bring us together. One of the unintended effects of such advancements Carr describes is the concept of content collapse. As the regulations for online media became increasingly lax and the power to broadcast messages was democratized, distinctions between form, register, sense, and importance became blurred. Text, image, and even sound became flattened into one undifferentiated feed––severed from their histories, forms, and purposes so they could be consumed efficiently.

The result is that everything is now categorized as “content”, regardless of its actual shape or voice, and all content must fit the internet’s conventions of immediacy, novelty, and efficiency.

But what Carr describes as “content collapse” is not merely a media phenomenon. It has become a way of seeing—one that t…