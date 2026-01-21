Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Rachel Culver
4d

Great insights, James. Suffering is a unique beast; there is both an unveiling, as you mention, and an unraveling. And those simultaneous experiences can be disorienting. I think of Isaiah, which is a book I am studying now. There, the Lord comforts his people with his promises. They doubted his presence, but over time, they realized the Lord had been there all along. I think of Isaiah 63:9, where the Lord says that he carries us all the days of old. The Lord is with us in our affliction--and he carries us! Although painful, our suffering is the Lord's good for us. Thank you again for sharing.

4 replies
Neural Foundry
4d

This is exceptionally well-articulated theology—the connection between Job's unveiling and Paul's thorn really crystallizes how suffering reveals rather than just tests. Your point about post-apocalyptic narratives stripping away distractions to show what matters is brillaint. I've walked through dificult seasons where that exact clarifying effect happened. The Barth quote about piety becoming counterfeit truth is pretty powerful for understanding how we theologize suffering wrongly.

11 more comments...

