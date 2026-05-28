Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Kirstinbioethics555's avatar
Kirstinbioethics555
4h

Sounds like a great summer assignment for my classical students! Thank you for this wonderful idea.

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Kirk Wareham's avatar
Kirk Wareham
8h

Good idea, great book.

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