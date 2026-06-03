Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
6h

Great work sister,

Thank you.

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Joseph Bianchi 🤺's avatar
Joseph Bianchi 🤺
10h

Great, personal stuff. The line that stays with me is "a common language — not one of uniformity, but one of communion." That's Pentecost, not Babel: Babel is one tongue imposed, Pentecost is many tongues mutually understood.

The danger of LLMs is that they counterfeit Pentecost, they feel like understanding-across-difference while producing a single average register that flattens the particular, and the local.

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