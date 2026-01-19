Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Myers's avatar
Bob Myers
2d

Tavis Smiley’s book chronicles King’s remorse and repentance. He was not welcome at “conservative” seminaries who embraced racist segregation policies. How is it not more of a scandal that these “bible believing” bastions of serious biblical scholarship were unfaithful to major principles of scripture? How do they not share some blame for King’s doctrinal confusion due to having to receive his theological education from insitutions with modernist presuppositions? How do we rank falling due to moral weakness vs willful embracing of systemic oppression of whole races of peoples? I am an evangelical by conviction but our collective unfaithfulness on major issues looms larger than most would admit.

Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
6d

Because King rejected the literal, bodily resurrection of Christ as well as the Virgin Birth, he is similar to the Beatles-borrowing from Christianity. He used Christian principles to frame his social justice efforts. He deserves credit and honor for his contributions, but rejection of a resin Christ is rejection of Christianity.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture