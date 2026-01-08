It begins in the pulpit—or perhaps, if we are honest, it begins in ourselves. I have seen it in churches, in leaders I once admired, and at times in the mirror: the inability to say, “I was wrong.”

We preach grace and speak of repentance, yet we rationalize and reposition. We ask for prayer but not forgiveness. We call for revival but rarely confess. We proclaim grace, but weep not. And we are not alone.

Psychologists speak of a “Dark Triad”—Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy—not merely as a taxonomy of antisocial traits, but as a framework with moral implications. These traits resist remorse, responsibility, and grace. Their defining feature is not mere immorality but a structural incapacity for contrition. One need not be a criminal to fit the profile. Some smile, charm, lead—and devastate—without ever acknowledging fault. Their conscience does not fail; it is suppressed.