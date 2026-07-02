Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S.'s avatar
S.
11m

Enjoying AUTHOR IN CHIEF: THE UNTOLD STORY OF OUR PRESIDENTS AND THE BOOKS THEY WROTE. Engagingly written, it gives readers a solid look at Jefferson's writing experience.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture