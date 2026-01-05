mog

To look or perform far better than someone else

I’ve long been thinking about the rootlessness of Gen Z—a generation longing for home and community. One symptom of this rootlessness is the spectacle of status: young men and women saying outrageous things to evoke a reaction, forging pseudo-communities through shock value, attempting to break free from the digital mass society by becoming its most extreme performers.

Michael Knowles’ recent interview with Braden Peters—better known as Clavicular—was one such performance. Peters tells Knowles that he began taking testosterone at fourteen (he’s nineteen now), claiming he was simply placing himself “where we…evolutionarily should be” given declining testosterone levels across generations. His justification? “Ambitious young men want to improve themselves.”