Very often, when we talk about faith and work, we talk about vocation. We encourage people to find and follow their calling, not just to pursue wealth or worldly success. Vocation is a very good thing and those are very good conversations.

But not everyone finds their vocation. And while vocation is also closely tied to the idea of fulfillment, sometimes our work is unfulfilling.

As a result, conversations about faith and work can be hard for some people to enter and the ideas surrounding faith and work can even be a bit alienating. When we talk about faith and work, we should also be talking about sanctification.

Work can be a place where we find great fulfillment and meaning, but work can also be a source of great disappointment and frustration. We distinguish between work and toil, but even if the work we do is more than toil, we are not guaranteed good bosses or ideal circumstances. You might not get the promotion or raise you expect, even the one you deserve. You may do great work a…