Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eidos: John Mark N. Reynolds's avatar
Eidos: John Mark N. Reynolds
3h

Wonderful … I have thoughts … but first to think more about this!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture