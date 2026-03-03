Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Daniel L. Bacon
1h

I understand the excitement of thinking we have something when it’s still only half-formed. My most recent essay is a case in point. I wrote it three weeks ago and was eager to get it out, but it didn’t have legs—and I knew it. I hadn’t done the background work. So, not knowing whether I would return to it, I set it down (really set it down) and started writing what I thought was a completely unrelated essay sparked by someone else’s writing. That piece turned into a three-part series exploring the nature of theologically expedient definitions—which, in the end, turned out to be the very legs my original essay needed in order to stand.

I did academia for a hot minute—four years, no degree—and it killed whatever love I had for the subjects I studied. I had more Bible credits than anyone reasonably needed and could explain anything my professors asked for in 500–1000 words. But I was immature, young, zealous, and eventually out of money. What I realise now is that while I understood what my professors taught me, there were no real applications for any of it. The application was simply: write about it. And for the Christian life, that isn’t good enough. I hadn’t lived any of it yet, and the only application offered was to produce essays on high theological concepts that benefited no one and nothing.

At one of the schools I attended, it was considered radical that a professor actually took his students out onto the streets for three nights to live among the homeless. That was wild to me. I thought it was brave, but I couldn’t see how it connected to the education they were receiving. The other professors thought he was crazy as well—but he had tenure, so what the heck, it was his class.

It’s not just academics who get measured by these kinds of metrics. Game or no game, if all of this is supposedly done for the love of the game yet ultimately serves no one and nothing, I’m not sure it’s worth doing at all.

Having said that, it’s not really for me to determine what counts and what doesn’t—what God uses and what God doesn’t. Which, I suppose, is what your man is getting at when he writes about untrackable metrics that eventually become devalued altogether.

For example, does it help to write a high theology of washing the dishes? Probably not. At some point, we risk over-theologising the ordinary and losing sight of a very simple chore, with a very simple end: getting the dishes done. But we’ll probably still end up writing that high theology of dishwashing anyway, because it’s the only way we know how to get people to pay attention to—and assign value to—the one doing it.

