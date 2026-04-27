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Ken M's avatar
Ken M
40m

Australian Magpies are spiritual guides

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Meghan Safstrom Fisher's avatar
Meghan Safstrom Fisher
5h

His 'Religion' and the religions in the English Enlightenment was paramount for my research and training twelve years ago; I am very grateful for his scholarship. I'll add this one to the list.

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