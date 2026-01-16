David Riesman, in his 1950 work The Lonely Crowd, wrote that “Today the future occupation of all moppets is to be skilled consumers.” I would alter this to say “to be skilled and lonely consumers”—a change that I’m quite sure Riesman would approve of.

Riesman’s work was a profound analysis of middle-class America after World War II. Riesman looked at American culture and saw two types of people: inner-directed and other-directed. Inner-directed people were dominant in 19th and early 20th-century America. They internalized their values from their parents and community life—church, family, neighbors, and local politics. These communities instilled an “inner gyroscope” that guided their decisions despite what others thought. The societies that these inner-directed people lived in were, according to Riesman, “societies dependent on inner-direction.” A key point we will return to momentarily.

Post-war America saw the rise of another category: other-directed people. Other-directed people look…