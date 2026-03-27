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Justin Barber's avatar
Justin Barber
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I was born in 95. So much of this was before my time, though as you note, I'm feeling the effects of the continued hardening between the Church and the world. This adds so much to what was only surface level understanding for me. Thank you.

I know many of my generation who talk about "church hurt", and I'm sometimes discouraged with the responses from some leaders. More often than not, church hurt treated as insignificant, and it's waved away with arguments and one-liners intended to "prove them wrong". I understand the arguments, but more often than not, we need more ministry like Mychal Judge; full of prayer and holding people's feet in love and mercy.

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