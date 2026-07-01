Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Frank's avatar
Frank
2h

Those 5 questions are powerful and poignant! Thank you for such an insightful article!

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williamharris's avatar
williamharris
5h

Thanks for this. the practical suggestions are much appreciated.

In my experience, this secret place is built in and through time: that is, it is a learned way of thinking spiritually. I've found that it is also built with silence, of learning to listen to and for God; it is a silence also where I have been able to let go, to surrender this or that item, this or that concern in my life. The Desert Fathers and Mothers have been so instructive for me in this practice, as A Moses noted, "your cell will teach you everything."

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