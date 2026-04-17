The coast itself is called Hormuz, for Horomazes, Ahura Mazda, the lord of wisdom, God of the Achaemenid Zoroastrians. But the Encyclopedia Britannica says this is a mistake. The name is more likely derived from hur-muz, the “place of dates,” “for the meaning of Moghistan,” as it is called when the Encyclopedia was published in 1911, “means the region of date-palms.” Mogh is a Persian surname, perhaps derived from “magus”, wiseman, the title of a Zoroastrian priest. The confusion is easy to explain. The land of God, or of his priests, or of a small and wrinkled desert fruit that grows in clusters on a palm. The words are similar. Stone tools found in dig sites suggest that the region has been populated for a quarter of a million years.

I read in the works of Iranian scholars that the city of Minab took its name from Qal’a-ye Minā, one of seven castles in the Hormuz region. But the locals insist that there were only ever two. Tradition holds that the sisters Bibi Nazanin and Bibi Mino built twin castles on hills above the river. A city grew on the slopes between them: Mian-ab, ‘between the waters’, or Mina-ab, ‘the crystal water’, for the clarity of the river delta flowing into the strait. Whether seven castles or just two, only one remains today. The castle of Bibi Nazanin— نازنین, ‘graceful’ or ‘beloved’—“is no more,” a local tourism board explains. The Castle of Bibi Mino stands alone now, walls perched above the east end of the city. Mino, minu, مینو – the Persian word for “paradise” or “heaven.”

**

Around the year 325 B.C., Nearchus, son of Andromitus, an admiral in the employ of Alexander the Great, set sail from Patala, a port near the mouth of the Indus River, and traveled down the Hydaspes to the sea. He went along the coasts of Makran and Carmania; after eighty days, he reached an inlet at the north point of a narrow strait between the Persian and the Oman gulfs: the mouth of the Minab River. Nearchus’ account of the journey is lost. But in the first century AD, the Geographica of Stabo quotes Nearchus complaining that he is unable to find a harbor for his ships, or any local willing to tell him about the land or city. Still, he said, the place was “kindly”, and “rich in every product but the olive.”

It is only in the Indica of Arrian, composed a century after Strabo, that we are told that Nearchus did eventually locate a guide: a Gedrosian pilot called Hydraces, who journeyed with the Macedonians up the river. From there, Arrian writes, Hormuz was increasingly onomazomena. The meaning of this term–onomazomena—is unclear. It is the passive participle of onomazo, to name, and has two interpretations: the first, that Hydraces told Nearchus the name of the region: Hormazes, hor-muz, Hormuz, the land of God or priests or dates. But the second is more likely. Arrian means that Nearchus, unable to go ashore, simply pointed from his boat and began naming. This is Harmozia, from the Greek ormos: inlet, haven, bay. In his Natural History, Pliny the Elder complained that for all the names Neachus provides, his account did not include the names of staging posts, trade ports, or “the distances between them.”

The classical Islamic geographers called Iran Iraq al-Ajam, “the Iraq of the foreigners.” Even this included only the Jebal, the mountains at the heart of the Iranian plateau. The warm southern coast where Minab sits was not even of the foreigners. It was nowhere.

To the courts of China, the whole of Arabia was only a small part of “the western oceans.” In 97 AD, the emissary Gan Ying traveled overland through central Asia, arriving on the coast of the Persian Gulf some 1,500 miles from Minab. He was greeted by the Parthians, who lied and told him that there was no naval shortcut to the Romans in the Levant; to reach them would require an arduous trip around the whole Arabian Peninsula. Fearful of the expense and of such a long period of homesickness, Gan Ying turned back.

It was 1,400 years before the admiral Zheng He, with three hundred ships and 28,000 men, made landfall on Hormuz Island to trade in pearls and precious stones. His expedition did not visit the coast, but in Bengal they procured an east African giraffe. The philosophers of the Ming court identified it as qilin, a unicorn. Archaeological digs around Minab have unearthed Chinese porcelain, South Asian wares, and East Asian ceramics—all fallen, as it were, off the back of the truck.

In the eleventh century, Muhammed Diramku crossed the strait from Oman to the Iranian coast and founded the Kingdom of Hormuz there. The capital, at the delta of the Minab river, had been there a long time. The kingdom became fabulously rich from trade. An Arab saying: If all the world were a golden ring, Ormus would be the jewel.

Marco Polo visited Minab twice, in 1272 and 1293, and claimed the town was rich in spices, pearls, and silk, gold and elephant tusks. He claimed the people are not Persian, but black; that they grieved excess, mourning their dead daily for four years. He claimed that it is so hot in Minab that when the Kerman sent a thousand men to take Hormuz, the hot winds killed them all before they reached the city. Polo planned to sail from Minab across the sea to China. But despite the city’s opulence, he found their boats inadequate. They were little more than sticks, “stitched together with twine made from the husk of the Indian nut.” He traveled overland instead.

In 1301, Chaghatai Mongol armies came south over the plateau, conquering Hormuza and Fars. King Baha ud-Din Ayaz and his wife Bibi Maryam fled, removing the court and all its riches to the island of Jarun. In the great history of Sharaf al-Din Ali Yazdi, The Book of Victory, and the great history of Mirkhvand, the Garden of Purity, Minab receives only a single, passing line: in 1397, the city fell to Sultan-Mohammed, the son of Tamerlane.

The Portuguese seized Hormuz Island in 1507. Afonso de Albuquerque, little caesar of the east, met with Safavid officials in Minab, mistakenly believing that the Shi’ites were followers of Ali, rather than the Prophet. When Shah Ismail’s envoys demanded the customary tribute for the passage of commerce through the strait, Albuquerque sent them cannonballs and arrows.

In 1515, “Minao” appeared on Portuguese revenue ledgers as one of three “external territories” administered by a vizier. In 1552, the strait fell to the Ottomans. Persian and Portuguese alike fled from Hormuz Island to Minab, taking refuge where they knew they were invisible.

In 1602, the Safavids reclaimed the coast, then leased it with the island to the British East India Company. In 1622, the British expelled the Portuguese in exchange for “anticipated spoils.” They ignored the coast. Shah Abbas, distrustful of the locals, constructed a new city from which to rule Hormuz, Bandar Abbas and ignored Minab entirely.

In 1727, Afghans took Minab in the name of their new Empire. In 1729, Amir Mehr-Ali took Minab in the name of Kerman. In 1744, Mohammed-Baquer Beg Lari despoiled Minab, bringing local trade and agriculture to a halt. Nader Shah, who expelled the Afghans and reforged Iran and ruled an empire from the Caucasus to India, cannot be bothered. He never visited the city. He granted the Dutch authority to rule Hormuz in his name; the Dutch, it is reported, “incurred a significant debt at Minab for their trouble, which they found difficult to get repaid.”

In 1794, Oman conquered Hormuz and ruled the region from across the sea. Minab paid taxes to the Imam of Muscat. In 1856, a treaty formalized the arrangement: for all of Hormuz, Oman pays 16,000 tomans per annum to the Shah. The date harvest is sufficient to cover the cost. A further 13,000 tomans were raised by subletting “the revenue and customs of these districts to a British Indian subject of the Khoja caste for about 25,000 tomans per annum.” Iran leases Minab to Oman, who sublease it to a British merchant prince from India. In 1867, the region passed to the governor of Larestan, in Fars, two hundred miles northwest and inland. The treaty calls the city “Minao.”

A Dutch colonial report claimed that the Persian coast begins in “Minauw.” The German cartographer Castren Niebuhr called it “Minau.” Jean-Baptiste Bourguignon d’Anville, Thomas Bakewell, Isaak Tirion, and Robert Morden all placed “Mina” at the northeast inlet of the strait. Turan Shah records that an unspecified King of Hormuz took refuge “in the fortress of Minab.” The name, he writes, means ‘the Blue Fort’.” “Perhaps from some blue-tiled building” or “the water, therein or thereabouts.”

Writing from Fars, in 1888, Mohammed Ebrahim Kazaruni called Minab a district, then a village, then a port. Mohammed-Ja’far Hosayni Khormuji, in his Asar-e Ja’Fari, listed Minab under the heading “Bandar Abbas and its dependencies.” In the 1870s, Ernest Floyer claimed that the city was a quiet manufacturer of gunpowder.

The Italian traveler Pietro della Valle, en route from Isfahan to Hormuz Island, mentions Minab in a footnote: his wife, Ma’ani, fell ill and died there.

“The country for forty-five miles around Minab is covered with villages, abounds in dates, and supplies all the neighboring country with grain,” John Macdonald Kinneir wrote in 1810, “Forage is so plentiful that the cattle of adjoining districts are sent in great numbers to feed there during the hot season.” In 1821, a British naval dispatch reported that the fort walls in Minab were strong. The castle has “round towers at the corners, in which there are a few old guns, bearing inscriptions in Portuguese and Dutch.” It was garrisoned by “about one hundred men, well appointed, who are obliged to be constantly on alert, in consequence of the numerous marauding bands who rob and plunder the country.”

It was not until 1928, during the rule of Reza Shah, that Minab once again fell under Tehran’s control. By the 21st century, it is only 47 percent urbanized. The World Bank estimates that the poverty rate is 52 percent. The population includes Africans descended from the slave trade on the Indian Ocean, Baloch Sunnis disenfranchised in a Shia state, and the children of many others who have had, at some time in the past one thousand years, cause to disappear. “With 1,000 kilometers of coastline and 14 islands in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian province of Hormozgan sits on top of one of the most strategic waterways in the world,” IranWire reports. “Every day, more than 17 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz. And yet, to the north of the coastline, there is poverty and despair as far as the eye can see.”

**

In Tolkien, the palantíri are seeing stones created by the elves of Valinor. Their name means those that watch from afar. Whoever gazes into one can see across great distances; a sufficiently powerful watcher can control what lesser watchers see. They cannot invent the visions in the stone, but they can distort them, strip context, and conceal. It was in this way that Sauron corrupted Saruman and drove Denethor, Steward of Gondor, to madness and despair. In 2003, Peter Thiel called his surveillance corporation Palantir Technologies because he, like other men in Tolkien, believed he would use his power for good, if only he could have some more.

During the Obama administration, Pentagon officials had a problem: a single predator drone could generate nine hundred hours of full-motion video per mission. No team of human analysts could keep up. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work proposed what he called the “Third Offset Strategy”, the pursuit of an American technological edge in Artificial Intelligence for the purposes of operational tempo and intelligence analysis. In 2017, Work signed a memo establishing the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team, called Project Maven. The Pentagon contracted Google to develop the relevant TensorFlow image-classification technology, but after a staff revolt in 2018, Palantir stepped in.

Under their guidance, Maven grew from a computer vision tool into a full command-and-control platform, the Maven Smart System, integrating satellite imagery, drone footage, sensor data, and intelligence into a single interface. An operator can type a question in natural language and the system searches the whole American panopticon in seconds. In 2020, the “Scarlet Dragon” exercises at Fort Bragg bring proof of concept. A pentagon AI identified a tank in satellite imagery. A human operator approved the strike. The system signaled an M142 HIMARS launcher: the first AI-enabled artillery strike in US Army History.

In 2024, the Pentagon contracts Anthropic to integrate Claude as Maven’s language-reason layering. The system can now not only see but interpret. It has an “AI Asset Tasking Recommender” that can propose which bombers and munitions should be assigned to targets. These recommendations may be approved without review. It’s just a button, or a few keystrokes. Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg sends a letter to senior Pentagon leaders directing that the Maven Smart System be made a permanent program across the armed forces. The goal, he says, is to give soldiers “the latest tools necessary to detect, deter, and dominate our adversaries in all domains.”

On February 28, 2026, it is the first day of the school week in Iran. Enabled by Maven’s recommendation system, the United States fires tomahawks missiles at more than 1,000 targets in twenty-four hours. Among the targets recommended by Maven is an IRGC naval compound on the eastern side of Minab, by the water, near where Bibi Mino’s castle stands.

In 2013 satellite imagery available to Maven, the compound appears to be a military target. Later, the mayor of Minab will say that the naval base has been closed for fifteen years. The only operational facility left is a girl’s school, Shajareh Tayyebeh, the Blessed Tree, separated from the rest of the compound by a wall. Satellite images from 2016 show three separate entrances from the street, unlocked and unguarded. There is a soccer pitch in the courtyard and no checkpoints. In another set of images, taken in December 2025, a dozen small figures are visible in the courtyard, “apparently playing in what appears to be a court for ballgames.”

Perhaps because the later images never entered Maven’s dataset or perhaps because the system is unable to interpret those new images and certainly because no person double-checked the system’s helpful recommendations– what, after all, is the point of tempo if you have to make sure the computer has correctly identified a wall?—the school was “triple-tapped” by American missiles searching for a naval base. After the first strike, Shajareh Tayyebeh’s principal moved students into a prayer room and called their parents, asking them to hurry and get their children. The prayer room was hit by the second strike. After the third, one hundred and sixty-five people were dead, mainly girls, aged seven to twelve. Minab’s morgues could not handle them. Bodies were kept in refrigerators on trucks in the ruined streets.

The next day, President Trump blamed Iran for the attack. They are “very inaccurate,” he said; they “have no accuracy whatsoever.” They certainly had no sense of Hormuz. Minab is very far from Tehran. A week later, once again confronted by evidence that the United States could not see Minab, that it did not know what was there, or who was there, that it could not even tell a fortress from a schoolyard from a wall, the President gave up. Minab. Well: “I just don’t know enough about it.”

Emmett Rensin

Emmett Rensin is the author The Complications: On Going Insane in America.