Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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JAMES LANSBERRY's avatar
JAMES LANSBERRY
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The initial description of the book reminds me of Range by David Epstein, which should satisfy both your desire for research and thought on the topic. Thank you for saving me from reading this one. Highly recommend Epstein’s book.

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