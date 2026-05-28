Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Albert Kivak's avatar
Albert Kivak
5h

The pope is one of many Trojan horses

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elena's avatar
elena
5h

EXcelente análisis...

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