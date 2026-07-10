Spencer Sunshine, Neo-Nazi Terrorism and Countercultural Fascism: The Origins and Afterlife of James Mason’s Siege (Routledge, New York, 2024), 453pp.

Spencer Sunshine’s Neo-Nazi Terrorism and Countercultural Fascism: The Origins and Afterlife of James Mason’s Siege (Routledge, 2024) describes how America’s early Cold War neo-Nazi movement reacted and adapted to the late 1960s American youth counterculture. The story is told through the person of James Mason, a Boomer neo-Nazi heavily influenced by Satanism, who, in 1966, at 14 years old, affiliated with the youth wing of George Lincoln Rockwell’s American Nazi Party (ANP). Sunshine describes how Mason brought the 1960s counterculture into the movement’s strategy, tactics, and its branding. The book is also a production and reception history of Mason’s magnum opus, Siege, which is a compilation of his 1970s-1980s neo-Nazi writings. Solicited and edited by alternative publishers and musicians operating in neo-Nazi, ethnoseparatist, and Satanist circles, Siege was initially released in 1993 and later retrieved and popularized in the mid-2010s through the now-defunct online forum Iron March and by the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

Let’s get some preliminaries out the way. Sunshine is an unabashed leftist. His 2013 Ph.D. from City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center was on the history of post-1960s anarchism in the United States, and featured anarcho-primitivist John Zerzan and Bullshit Jobs‘s David Graeber.[1] Since 2014, Sunshine has written about facets of the American right-wing for publications like The New Republic, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and The Daily Beast --- the kind of outlets that make many conservative Christian believers auto-roll their eyes, say “Nope!,” and slam their laptops shut. Even so, I’d caution the skeptical and the wary to keep their tabs open a little longer. Years ago, I assigned one of Sunshine’s longer reports on Oregon’s Patriot movement to my Patrick Henry College undergraduates because Sunshine is what I call a “digger” and he knows his subject matter in ways many do not.[2] And if you desire insights about the origins of the alternative and dissident American right that existed before the “alt-right” and dissident right we’ve all heard about over the last ten years, Sunshine’s book will be a key text for many years to come.

You likely didn’t hear much about the American Nazi Party (ANP) in your US history classes, but for almost five years in the 1960s, George Rockwell and his party knew how to draw headlines. Established in the late 1950s, the party didn’t garner much public attention until 1962. It was the ANP’s Roy James who, that September, charged to the front of a church in Birmingham, Alabama and repeatedly punched Martin Luther King, Jr. at a Southern Christian Leadership Conference event.[3]

Rockwell’s ANP saw local battles over integration and fair housing as a way to build its brand. For instance, throughout 1962 and 1963, as the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) held “Freedom Dweller” pickets, sit-ins, and “dwell-ins” at newly-built, racially segregated housing developments in the southern California cities of Torrance and Carson/Dominguez Hills, the ANP’s “Western Division” organized and led counterprotests.[4], [5] In 1966, Rockwell and his Chicago Division had appropriated Stokely Carmichael’s call for “black power,” and had rallied local “white power” to fight off housing integration in Southwest Chicago. On August 5, the group attacked a march during which King himself was struck by a rock. King commented afterwards that he ”[had never seen in Mississippi or Alabama] mobs as hostile and as hate-filled as [he’d] seen in Chicago.”[6]

Sunshine’s story really takes off with the assassination of Rockwell in August 1967, just eight months after re-christening his own organization as the National Socialist White People’s Party (NSWPP). The name change reflected Rockwell’s desire to tone down the group’s explicit Nazi features, transforming it into a wider, “white power” umbrella coalition. Indeed, Rockwell had already made efforts to construct a more “Americanized” Nazism, one in which “Aryan” was replaced with “white,” where adherents of the Christian Identity movement were made more comfortable, and where Holocaust denialism had a more “central” role. Rockwell had even tried to start a “front” --- the Fighting American Nationalists (FAN) --- he hoped could attract more whites by minimizing the ANP’s “Nazi trappings.”[7]

Despite his best efforts at building some form of unified party system, however, local chapter priorities, strategic and tactical disagreements, and commonly held frustrations over the leadership style of Rockwell’s successor, Matthias Koehl, split the

the post-Rockwell party along geographic lines by the mid-seventies. Koehl desperately tried to maintain authority over a rump NSWPP, but Sunshine relates --- in startling detail --- how that remnant and other NSWPP splinter groups in northern California, southern California, Chicago, Virginia, New York/Buffalo, and parts of Ohio evolved, competed, further divided, changed names, and tried to outbid one another for personnel, recruits, funding, and market share through the rest of the 1970s into the 1980s.

Enter the Ohio boy, James Mason, and his assessment of how the 1960s counterculture impacted the neo-Nazi movement’s recruiting, strategy and tactics, and how, going forward, that counterculture could be beneficially appropriated.

Mason well understood his era’s “vibe shift”: the youthful energy; a new, outside-of-the-home political/advocacy role for women; “free love,” sexual laxity, and public acceptance of pornography; an anti-law enforcement bias (“anti-pigism”); and a replacement of the tired, mass politics-as-usual with militant vanguardism, direct action, and guerrilla warfare. Mason’s writing highlighted the structures and actions of violent leftist groups such as the Weather Underground, Symbionese Liberation Army, May 19th Communist Organization, and the Black Liberation Army. He argued how a “few” could accelerate a collapse of the “Jew Capitalist system” through bombings, “expropriations,” street battles, and murder/assassinations. And, like these leftist groups, Mason believed the “few” included women in more operational roles, which was very distinct from Rockwell’s older, more “stag” approach.

Unsurprisingly, Mason found his closest allies among the California splinter groups; that is, from the post-Rockwell factions that were operating well within the counterculture’s ground zero. In the mid 1970s, Mason tried to construct his own above-ground, combined Klan-Nazi umbrella organization using southern California’s National Socialist Liberation Front (NSLF) as a tandem, underground “armed wing” or “liberation army.” In fact, until the early 1980s, Mason would regularly look to the NSLF as a seed group, even with that group’s various leadership changes and despite Mason having a short stint of cooperation with the National Socialist White Workers’ Party (NSWWP) in northern California.

Keeping with the zeitgeist, Mason’s own religious beliefs and personal spirituality were also in flux. In the 1970s, he adhered to Christian Identity, which Rockwell himself had believed compatible with Nazism. As time went on, however, Mason transitioned away from his heterodox Christianity into Nietzscheanism and atheism, decrying any forms of Christianity as “weak” and “alien.” By the 1980s, Mason thought one could support Christian Identity, but at best, only as a utilitarian “conveyor belt” into non-Christian racialism.

Mason’s spiritual moves and his continued fascination with late 1960s counterculture also led him to his most controversial stance --- the assertion that Charles Manson and his followers (“The Family”) represented a tactical and spiritual model for the post-Rockwell Neo-Nazi movement. In some of Mason’s earlier musings on the use of assassination as a tactic, he lauded Manson Family member Squeaky Fromme’s unsuccessful attempt on President Ford’s life). Mason’s personal interactions with Manson Family members and his direct communication with Manson himself only served to enhance his praise of the jailed murderer.

The Family, to Mason, was akin to the Weather Underground. It was a non-monogamous, sexually promiscuous, drug-friendly, countercultural community of “free love” in which women had an active role in violent, anti-system plans and operations. The 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, he argued, were a solid example of direct action and “redemptive violence,” aimed at accelerating an American race war. The Family’s rural outpost was a place where, if needed, an intentional, white racial community could sit out the coming societal apocalypse, engage in “mutual aid,” and establish a new, white racialist, antisemitic polis as the existing “system” was toppled. Moreover, Manson’s “gnosticism,” says Sunshine, guided Mason’s eventual move into what he [Mason] described as “universal order,” a “new kind of revolutionary National Socialist consciousness,” that transcended all boundaries between Christianity and Satanism and identified world-historical “Christ figures” in Jesus, Hitler, Rockwell, and Manson.

While his promotion of Manson and The Family severed many of Mason’s relationships to older neo-Nazis, it made him very attractive in the mid-to-late 1980s to the Abraxas Circle, a coterie of alternative/dissident book publishers and editors, Holocaust deniers, industrial and deathrock musicians, Nazi skinheads, and, lastly, various friends, relatives and associates of Anton LaVey, the head of the Church of Satan.

Over five dense chapters, Sunshine recounts Mason’s personal and professional relationships with the Abraxas Circle, and, in particular, how Mason’s longevity in the American neo-Nazi movement and the access he had to Charles Manson endeared him to four men within the Circle’s innermost ring (what Sunshine deems the ‘Abraxas Clique’): Boyd Rice, Adam Parfrey, Nikolas Schreck, and Michael Moynihan. Describing itself as “a sort of Thule Society for the 90s,” The Abraxas crowd and Mason hit it off well, particularly in light of the group’s focus on the occult, fascism, natural inequality, dysgenics, and Social Darwinism. Schreck, LaVey’s son-in-law and one of the founders of the goth/deathrock band Radio Werewolf, at one time described the group’s aim as introducing young men and women to “the western European tradition” in order to provide them with a “firm alternative” to the “dysgenic ocean of mud that has swept the [western] world.”

Parfey, who was Schreck’s publisher and was Abraxas’ conduit to numerous Holocaust deniers associated with the Institute for Historical Review (IHR), told James Mason in early communications that they believed Charles Manson was an “important figure [to save] the white race from a dysgenic condition.”[8] Schreck, Rice, and Parfrey would use Mason’s stories, recollections, and arcana for The Manson File (1988) and the related documentary,”Charles Manson Superstar.” (1989). Released by Parfrey’s Amok Press (now known as Feral House), The Manson File is one part of a book catalog that includes Joseph Goebbels’ novel Michael: Pages from a German Destiny, assorted LaVey volumes, and two of Parfrey’s own neo-Nazi anthologies (Apocalypse Culture I and II).[9]

Like many even today, Schreck and Parfrey played the “ironic aesthetics” card when it comes to their brandishing of neo-Nazism. Sunshine dismisses their attempts. Regardless of whether Schreck’s Radio Werewolf viewed the use of Nazi and Satanic symbols or references in ironic terms, Sunshine argues the band had attracted real neo-Nazis by 1988 – the year the mainstream media declared as “the year of the Nazi skinhead.” Schreck’s overt relationships and associations had also by that time moved him well away from mere aesthetics. And Parfrey’s Feral House continued to publish works on Nazi occultism and insider recollections of the Nazi skinhead music scene. In fact, Sunshine says, Parfrey was much less reticent about his white racialism near the end of his life. Parfrey died in 2018, and Feral House is releasing a posthumous “Apocalypse Omnibus” later this summer.[10]

It was, however, the fourth member of the Abraxas Clique, Michael Moynihan, who would take on the greatest importance for James Mason’s continued popularity. Moynihan is the one who first pitched Mason with the idea of compiling a “best of” anthology to get all of his neo-Nazi materials from the 1970s and 1980s into a single volume. It took longer than expected, but the Moynihan-edited, first edition of Siege came out in April 1993. The volume was dedicated to Charles Manson, who Mason called “the Son of Man.” Throughout 1993 and into 1994 --- which was the year Moynihan was made a Church of Satan high priest --- Mason’s Siege generated serious buzz across the neo-Nazi and black metal worlds. It was advertised in music fanzines, in Black Flame, the Church of Satan’s regular newsletter, and was the subject of evangelical “shock jock” Bob Larson’s radio talk show. It also had a rare media breakout moment when mentioned on an episode of the McLaughlin Group.

And then, suddenly, Mason and Siege all but disappeared.

In May 1995, Mason went to prison. While Siege had been making the rounds, Mason, who was then living in Colorado, had taken up with the 15-year old daughter of a fellow neo-Nazi. Sunshine relates how Mason had long been into pornography (including an interest in CSAM, or child sexual abuse material), and it wasn’t long before he was arrested, released, and then re-arrested for CSAM-related crimes, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and for menacing the 15-year old’s subsequent boyfriend. Mason would be in and out of prison for the next four years.

Once released, Mason continued to produce content and worked in retail security. He had rediscovered a heterodox Christianity in prison. His prison and post-prison writings are a cafeteria-style bonanza of (ostensible) Christianity, antisemitism, white racialism, “ancient aliens” (a la Chariot of the Gods), “alien DNA,” and a divine elevation of Hitler. Between 2001 and 2003, Mason worked with a different set of alternative, white racialist publishers --- Greg Johnson and Ryan Schuster --- to release the second edition of Siege under the imprint Black Sun (now Counter Currents Publishing).[11], [12] Mason’s initial publisher, Moynihan, on the other hand, moved to editing new English language translations of Italian occultist philosopher Julius Evola, French New Right thinker Alain de Benoist, and, most recently with Arcana Europa Media, works by “Germanic Revival,” pagan, Odinist, and Asatru writers.[13]

It was fairly quiet for Mason until Iron March and Atomwaffen Division (AWD) retrieved and popularized Mason’s counterculture-inflected neo-Nazism for online-savvy Millennials and early Zoomers in the mid 2010s. Those interested in Siege’s second reception period will want to pay very close attention to Sunshine’s opening chapter, the concluding parts of his chapter on Nazi Satanism, and portions of Chapter 17 (“From Prison to Revival”). Iron March released a third edition of Siege in 2015, which caught the eye of the Atomwaffen Division. According to Sunshine, Atomwaffen Division was enchanted by the entire Mason package: the long-standing white racialism and antisemitism, the turning-away from Rockwellian-era party building, his loathing of run-of-the-mill conservative culture-warring, the comfortability with California “drop-out” drug culture, the love for Charles Manson and the Family, his connections to Satanism, and, most importantly, his anti-system accelerationism and the call for direct action and “cleansing” violence. It took very little time for Mason’s Siege to become Atomwaffen’s “Bible” and for Mason to become the group’s guru. And it didn’t take long for others to catch on. Sunshine reports that by July 2017, Siege had approximately 16,000 downloads from the Iron March forum.

And even more young men and women have “Siege-pilled.” Mason’s anthology has been updated and re-released multiple times since its third edition. As Sunshine attests, one can easily research Mason’s influence on Atomwaffen Division’s domestic and international affiliates or splinters --- groups like Feuerkrieg Division, Sonnenkrieg Division, and AWD Russland. Or --- and I solemnly warn you, this part gets even darker --- you can read through available news stories and legal documents involving the Siege-inspired Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), the National Socialist Order of the Nine Angles (NSO9A), Satanic Front, MKY/No Lives Matter (NLM), and 764, the child predator online occult network.[14] None of this is Sunshine’s leftist fever dream.

This book isn’t a comfortable read. It isn’t an easy read. But it is to be respected. Sunshine is refreshingly unafraid to show his work. He offers nine pages of dramatis personae, charts/graphics, a rundown of the archives he used, a full periodical list of Mason’s writings, granular footnotes, and, for his final hundred pages, eleven full appendices covering various individuals, groups, and concepts associated with Mason. I heartily recommend it. Not only that, I strongly recommend the Routledge series of which Sunshine’s book is a part --- the Routledge Studies in Fascism and the Far Right series. I own a number of the now over 100-volume series.[15] Together with Brill’s free online Fascism: Journal of Comparative Fascist Studies[16] (which was discontinued in 2025, but involves many of the same American and European scholars), the Routledge series offers some of the best, up-to-date work on interwar fascism, the interwar, Cold War, and post-Cold War transnational right, and more granular assessments of far right phenomena.

Sunshine’s Neo-Nazi Terrorism and Countercultural Fascism clearly establishes that the counterculture of the “long 1960s” is not merely a left-wing or so-called “cultural Marxist” story, but that its appropriation and its impact is also discerned on the political right. Moreover, at a time in which neo-Nazi, white identitarian, and/or European New Right outlets are finding their way into vendor tables at conservative Christian conferences, it is high time for conservative Christian believers to have a clear, historical perspective on this entire ecosystem.

Spencer Sunshine, “Post-1960 U.S. Anarchism and Social Theory,” Ph.D. dissertation, City University of New York Graduate Center (September 2013), https://search.worldcat.org/title/Post-1960-U.S.-anarchism-and-social-theory/oclc/873626873; and https://www.gc.cuny.edu/sites/default/files/2023-05/2014_50th_Commencement_Program.pdf. ↩︎ Spencer Sunshine, Up in Arms: A Guide to Oregon’s Patriot Movement (Rural Organizing Project and Political Research Associates, 2016), https://rop.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Up-in-Arms_Report_PDF.pdf. ↩︎ William H. Schmaltz, For Race and Nation: George Lincoln Rockwell and the American Nazi Party (River’s Bend Press, 2013), p. 225; David J. Garrow, Bearing the Cross: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (Open Road Media [ebook], 2015), p. 221. ↩︎ Mike Davis and Jon Wiener, Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties (Verso, 2020), pp. 82-100; M. Keith Claybrook, Jr., “CORE’s Struggle for Fair Housing Rights in LA,” Black Perspectives, African American Intellectual History Society, 1 March 2022, https://www.aaihs.org/cores-struggle-for-fair-housing-rights-in-la/; Hadley Meares, “In the summer of ‘63, black students led protests against the South Bay’s white-only neighborhoods,” Curbed Los Angeles, 27 February 2020, https://la.curbed.com/2020/2/27/21153265/torrance-fair-housing-protests; Global Images Works, “Rare Color Footage of Protests Southwood Riviera Royale - 1963,” ID 10916_071, https://www.globalimageworks.com/library/footage/protests-southwood-riviera-royale-1963. ↩︎ The ANP’s “Western Division” had its home in the Southern California cities of Glendale and El Monte. Glendale was one of Southern California’s most notorious “sundown” towns. See Mike Davis and Jon Wiener, Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties (Verso, 2020), p. 14, 219; Schmaltz, For Race and Nation, pp. 334-336; Angie Crouch, “City of Glendale Apologizes for its History as a ‘Sundown Town,” NBC Los Angeles, 13 October 2020, https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/city-of-glendale-apologizes-for-its-history-as-a-sundown-town/2443011/. Davis and Wiener highlight how California Army National Guard troops from Glendale were some of the very first deployed in response to the August 1965 Watts Riots. Davis and Weiner, Set the Night on Fire, p. 219. This fact is also outlined in State of California, Military Support of Law Enforcement during Civil Disturbances: A Report Concerning the California National Guard’s Part in Suppressing the Los Angeles Riot --- August 1965, pp. 13-15 (“1st Battalion, 160th Infantry”), https://militarymuseum.org/watts.pdf. On El Monte’s racial history, including information on the “El Monte Boys,” the Klan, and the ANP, see the Youtube interview with Fresno State University professor Dan Cady, “Scared Shitless (Dan Cady),” on Latinish [Podcast] with Hector Luis Alamo, #64, 3 October 2020,

. Also see Emma Bianco, “Demons in the City of Angels: Neo-Nazis and White Nationalism in Southern California,” MA thesis, California State University Fullerton, Spring 2022, pp. 17-19, 22-23, 28-29, https://scholarworks.calstate.edu/concern/theses/2v23w245n. ↩︎ Schmaltz, For Race and Nation, pp. 415-417; Joanna Hernandez and Blair Paddock, ”‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy in Marquette Park,” WTTW News, 13 January 2023, https://news.wttw.com/2023/01/13/chicago-tonight-your-neighborhood-martin-luther-king-jr-s-legacy-marquette-park. ↩︎ Schmaltz goes into additional detail about FAN, particularly FAN in Chicago, which was the entity through which Matthew Koehl was recruited. Schmaltz, For Race and Nation, pp. 144-145, 193. ↩︎ Sunshine mentions three IHR-connected individuals in particular: William Grimstad, Keith Stimely, and Michael A. Hoffman II. Grimstad was the author of The Six Million Reconsidered: Is the ‘Nazi Holocaust’ Story a Zionist Propaganda Ploy? (1979), published by IHR’s Noontide Press. Stimely did editorial work (including serving as chief editor) for IHR’s Journal of Historical Review in the early 1980s. See description in the Finding Aid for “Keith Stimely Collection on Revisionist History and Neo-Fascist Movements,” Special Collections and University Archives, University of Oregon, https://scua.uoregon.edu/repositories/2/resources/2104. Hoffman served as IHR’s assistant director, and later moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and published under Independent History and Research,

https://www.revisionisthistory.org/

. ↩︎ For a discussion of the initial history of Parfrey, Amok Press, and its catalog (including Goebbels and LaVey), see Michael Lee Nirenberg, “Conversation with Adam Parfrey (Part One),” Huffpost, 13 October 2015, https://www.huffpost.com/entry/conversation-with-adam-pa_b_8277892. Amok Press’s translation of Goebbels’ Michael: Pages from a German Destiny was reviewed in the Los Angeles Times. Tom Clark, “The Nazi Wrote a Novel,” Los Angeles Times, 25 October 1987, https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1987-10-25-bk-16144-story.html. For Apocalypse Culture I and II, see https://feralhouse.com/apocalypse-culture/ and https://feralhouse.com/apocalypse-culture-ii/. ↩︎ On the upcoming Parfrey Apocalypse Omnibus, see interview of Feral House’s Christina Ward, “Member Spotlight: Feral House,” Community of Literary Magazines and Publishers (CLMP), 13 July 2024, https://www.clmp.org/news/member-spotlight-feral-house/. See also https://feralhouse.com/apocalypse-omnibus/. ↩︎ Sunshine describes how Black Sun Publications was planning on publishing individuals like Ernst Junger (who intellectual historian Richard Wolin recently described in Heidegger in Ruins as a “conservative revolutionary,” a “protofascist,” a “fascist sympathizer,” a “spiritual fascist,” and “a type of Frontgeneration Jules Verne”), Nouvelle Droite founder Alain de Benoist, the 19th century scientific racist Arthur de Gobineau, and Hindu-Nazi esotericist Savitri Devi (309). Sunshine wrote a much shorter but more detailed piece on the history of Black Sun Publications, Counter-Currents, and the Foundation for Human Understanding (FHU), in which he offers more details about the publishing of Savitri Devi. Spencer Sunshine, “How a Mainstream Racist Group Revived the Terroristic Tome ‘Siege,’ Hatewatch, Southern Poverty Law Center, 28 March 2024, https://www.splcenter.org/resources/hate-watch/how-mainstream-racist-group-revived-terroristic-tome-siege/. Black Sun Publications released And Time Rolls On: The Savitri Devi Interviews in 2005, and Devi’s Gold in the Furnace: Experiences in Post-War Germany in 2006. These, and even more by Devi, have been reissued by Counter-Currents Publishing. See https://counter-currents.com/shop/books/. For historical background on Devi and her influence on neo-Nazism, see Maria Margaronis, “Savitri Devi: From the Aryans to the ‘Alt Right,’ BBC Radio Four, 27 October 2017, https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09b19y4. ↩︎ In 2016, Greg Johnson described his white racialism to Darryl Cooper (aka Martyr Made) in this way: “The political order we envision is ethno-nationalist. We want to create a white homeland in North America for people of European descent. And the reason for that is very simple. We don’t think that multiculturalism is working out very well for white people. We look around the world, and in every white society, birth rates are below replacement. There are many causes for this, but the principal cause, in our view, is that we’ve lost sovereign control of our homelands. There are no white societies that make the preservation of their people and our race as a whole a political priority,” Greg Johnson, “Darryl Cooper in Conversation with Greg Johnson,” transcript of 2016 Decline of the West podcast, online transcript dated September 2024, located at https://counter-currents.com/2024/09/darryl-cooper-in-conversation-with-greg-johnson/. ↩︎ Sunshine explains how Michael Moynihan started working with Joshua Buckley circa 2002. Moynihan and Buckley worked together on the TYR: Myth-Culture-Tradition journal, and Sunshine attributes Greg Johnson’s conversion to white racialism to Buckley. Sunshine describes Buckley as a “former Nazi skinhead” and ”[someone who] for decades had been active in White Supremacist politics in the Atlanta, Georgia area” (248-249). In 2002, Moynihan edited a version of Julius Evola’s Men Among the Ruins with the publisher Inner Traditions. More recently, Moynihan and Buckley have worked with translator Jon Graham to publish Alain de Benoist under the Arcana Europa Media banner --- re-publishing On Being a Pagan (2018) and The Empire of Myth (2021). Arcana Europa Media also publishes Stephen Flowers (aka Edred Thorsson), an American runologist and occultist. See https://web.archive.org/web/20241110142648/https://arcanaeuropamedia.com/. According to online corporation data, Buckley appears to operate out of South Carolina and Georgia, and in addition to Arcana Europa Media, he maintains companies named for Elder Futhark runes (Ansuz, Elhaz, Fehu, Raido, and Uruz). ↩︎ For background on Atomwaffen Division, see The Soufan Center, “The Atomwaffen Division: The Evolution of the White Supremacy Threat,” August 2020, https://thesoufancenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/The-Atomwaffen-Division-The-Evolution-of-the-White-Supremacy-Threat-August-2020-.pdf. For more on post-Atomwaffen and Siege, see Southern Poverty Law Center, “Atomwaffen and the Siege Parallax: How One Neo-Nazi’s Life’s Work is Fueling a Younger Generation,” 22 February 2018, https://www.splcenter.org/resources/hate-watch/atomwaffen-and-siege-parallax-how-one-neo-nazis-lifes-work-fueling-younger-generation/. On Atomwaffen and Feuerkrieg Division, see American Odyssey, “Telegram Messages Reveal New Details About Neo-Nazi Group Feuerkrieg Division,” 2 October 2019, https://medium.com/americanodyssey/telegram-messages-feuerkrieg-division-jarrett-william-smith-arrested-neo-nazi-34d8dbd32653. On O9A, see Dominic Alessio, “Racist occultism in the UK: behind the Order of Nine Angles (O9A),” Open Democracy, 23 July 2020, https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/countering-radical-right/racist-occultism-uk-behind-order-nine-angles-o9a/, and also US Department of Justice, “Former U.S. Army Soldier Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison For Attempting To Murder Fellow Service Members In Deadly Ambush,” 3 March 2023, https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-us-army-soldier-sentenced-45-years-prison-attempting-murder-fellow-service. On the 764 child predator network, its online precursors, and the influence of Nazi-Satanism, see the following: [a] Marc-Andre Argentino, Barrett G, and M.B. Tyler, “764: The Intersection of Terrorism, Violent Extremism, and Child Sexual Exploitation,” 19 January 2024, Global Network on Extremism and Technology, https://gnet-research.org/2024/01/19/764-the-intersection-of-terrorism-violent-extremism-and-child-sexual-exploitation/; [b] US Department of Justice, “Member Of Violent 764 Terror Network Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison For Sexually Exploiting a Child,” 7 November 2024, https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/member-violent-764-terror-network-sentenced-30-years-prison-sexually-exploiting-child; [c] US Department of Justice, “Four Members of Online Neo-Nazi Group that Exploited Minors Charged with Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material,” 30 January 2025, https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/four-members-online-neo-nazi-group-exploited-minors-charged-producing-child-sexual; [d] Marc-Andre Argentino, “CVLT Historical Threat Assessment of the Precursor to 764,” 31 January 2025, https://www.maargentino.com/cvlt-historical-threat-assessment-of-the-precursor-to-764/; and [e] Andrea Marks, “Violent Online Group CVLT Coerced Kids to Self-Harm, DOJ Says,” Rolling Stone, 6 February 2025, https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/violent-online-group-cvlt-indicted-1235258786/. ↩︎ For the catalog for the Routledge series, see https://www.routledge.com/Routledge-Studies-in-Fascism-and-the-Far-Right/book-series/FFR?publishedFilter=alltitles&pd=published,forthcoming&pg=1&pp=48&so=pub&view=list. ↩︎ For a listing of available volumes and articles in the journal, see https://brill.com/view/journals/fasc/fasc-overview.xml?language=en. ↩︎

Brian Auten

Brian J. Auten is an independent scholar of Cold War strategy, politics, and religion. He is the author of Carter’s Conversion: The Hardening of American Defense Policy (University of Missouri Press, 2008).