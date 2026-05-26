Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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Intents Of The heart's avatar
Intents Of The heart
6h

“If we must have fans, can we seek to cultivate fans not of Mere Orthodoxy but “fans” of principled Christian piety and civic engagement within an inextricably pluralist society?”

You made me a fan! Thank you for the work you do! Living faithfully to the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth is our common task as the Body of Christ in union with Him and communion with one another.

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Kirk Wareham's avatar
Kirk Wareham
7h

Thank you Jake. Very thoughtful analysis of the current issues. We are living in challenging times.

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