Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
5h

So good! Thank you so much for writing.

Reply
Share
Kevin Smeltzer's avatar
Kevin Smeltzer
6h

thank you for sharing this with us. I'm continually surprised by the fact that actively feeling my feelings can make me feel better. then of course I decide to go through long stretches where I stubbornly refuse to do this. :-)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mere Orthodoxy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture