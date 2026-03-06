Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

A. A. Kostas
5h

This is a good way to approach all this, Marc. Without advocating for one viewpoint, but explaining how we get to where the majority of us sit. Enjoyable reading.

Lewis H. Seaton III
4h

It was Augustine’s philosophy that Scripture was allegorical that has ultimately led to the apostasy we’re seeing in churches that used to be great. The allegorical hermeneutic is where churches go to die. It is a euphemism for unbelief. This article makes no correlation between apostasy and drifting away from belief in Genesis, yet that’s the reason. It’s an old technique: “Surely you don’t believe that laughable idea that you’ll die if you eat that! Trust me!” And then things go terribly downhill from there.

The ideas of “The Enlightenment“ were not enlightened. The “Age of Reason“ was not true wisdom; it was an infection of worldly wisdom.

Modern creation science is blowing up old evolution arguments. Science is winning now. There is no excuse for Christians not keeping up with creation apologetics. It’s easier to say, “That passage sounds too wild. It’s too hard to believe, so it must be allegorical, and I’m not good at interpreting allegories, so I’ll just wait for somebody to tell me what it means.” In this age of the sound bite and the 1,000 word blog people don’t want to dig. This is not a poll of evangelicals who do research. It’s a poll of simplistic believers.

