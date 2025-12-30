As we continue our annual wrap up of the past year’s work, here are some of the books that our editors and team have most enjoyed in the past year:

Jake Meador

The World She Edited by Amy Reading: You probably are at least somewhat familiar with the legendary New Yorker writer and children’s book author E. B. White. What you likely do not know is that his wife, Katharine Sergeant White, also worked for the New Yorker, that she played a key role in the first three decades of the magazine’s life, and that without her we probably wouldn’t have any of her husband’s greatest books. Even that account of her, however, sells her rather short, I think—to get the full picture you’ll need to read the book.

Cold Warriors by Duncan White: A story of the Cold War, told via the lives of the writers whose own stories are so bound up with it—Orwell, Hemingway, Koestler, McCarthy, Le Carré, Pasternak, and Solzhenitsyn, but many others as well. Orwell in particular comes out looking even more remarkable th…