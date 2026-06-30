Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

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John Notestein's avatar
John Notestein
5h

What beautiful writing and storytelling. You made my day. I’ll keep trying too.

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Chuck Kendrick's avatar
Chuck Kendrick
26m

You speak to a younger target audience, but Just so you know, at 80 years old I, too, felt the encouragement. Yes, we keep trying!

Well written, thank you.

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