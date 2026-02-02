Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

Excellent piece. The part about how KSF members avoided any actual interactions with their Somali neighbors while conspiracies festerd through social media really gets at something. When ideology replaces proximity, people become abstractions. I saw something similiar in my own town where the most vocal critics of new immigrants had never actually spoken to them. The Solzhenitsyn quote ties it togehter perfectly.

