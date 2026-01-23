Mere Orthodoxy | On Substack

1d

Something to consider regarding the sentiment that even the poorest Americans are rich compared to the rest of the world: It only works if you deal in pure currency alone, but currency is meaningless outside of its purchasing power. A person making the $200 a month you reference in America would be homeless, starving or totally dependent on charity or government generosity to avoid starvation, and subject to the manifold ways the developed world criminalizes poverty. Even just the housing situation you describe in Kenya, without running water and technically overcrowded, is literally grounds in some states in America for CPS relieving a person of the custody of their children due to legal “neglect”, even if the poor parents were making the best of it. I can’t in good conscience call that anything but poverty, even if that amount of currency would buy enough food or a legally permissible lifestyle in a country the poor person probably has no real access to. We can only recon with our comparative wealth when we actually compare it.

I think a better way to encourage generosity from high cost of living areas would be to emphasize this reality of radically different effects of currency by location rather than ignore it. If you are paid in USD, no matter how much you can spare, it will make an actual difference. For example, 5 dollars can feel like a useless amount to donate to Americans because in many states it doesn’t even buy you a single meal, but it is an amount that makes a real difference elsewhere.

2d

This piece is brilliant in how it reframes the wealth conversation. The anecdote about the Burundian pastor including the hospital staff as 'rich' really stuck with me. I've never thought about how the camel and needle teaching could apply to sombody earning $150 a month but when you frame it that way it makes total sense. Grew up thinking we werent rich because we couldnt afford vacations but reading this makes me realize how relative that judgement always was.

