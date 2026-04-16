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Nate Marshall's avatar
Nate Marshall
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I’m happy to see I’m not the only one banging this particular gong!

You bring up an important point about the relationship between avocation and career: the shift away from viewing work primarily in terms of necessity corresponds to the loss of a category for leisure. Work, then, must play double duty and be something that we need AND enjoy since we have no avocational enjoyment anywhere else, with the corollary being that anything we enjoy is seen as a potential career. Pieper’s diagnosis was right and leisure has become subjugated to the regime of total work. The conflation of vocation and avocation has been disastrous.

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