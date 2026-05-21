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linda moore's avatar
linda moore
3h

I have made it a point to spend the first hour of the day in the Psalms over the course of the last couple years. It is very intensive study, and reading one Psalm a day under the guidance of one particular translator or commentator at a time. Favorites are the Hebrew scholar Robert Alter, and Alec Motyer, and my new best friend Derek Kidner. In ways that I cannot describe this is prayer for me, it is recognition of the nature of God, it is intentional focus on Him, and it is interactional with God. Should I skip a day, it is like a day without food. It has been many decades coming but this is both nourishment for my soul and an act of worship.

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