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Terrorwhelming's avatar
Terrorwhelming
1h

I wonder if the answer is actually orthodoxy.

Extreme complementarianism is Arianism applied to humanity.

Extreme egalitarianism is Sabellianism applied to humanity.

But we Christians have Trinity.

We have polarity without hierarchy, equality without sameness, and dance without domination.

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Made for This's avatar
Made for This
1h

Thank you. This is thoughtful, intelligent, aligned with Trinitarian perichoresis, and a clear call to unity in the Church. As a woman who’s been referred to as a “whack a mole” by a male colleague pleading with me stop speaking up for my own safety, I am encouraged by the call for reason.

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