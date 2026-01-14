Why It Is Difficult to Talk About Ethics of the Body
by Haley Baumeister
“When I came in and sat down and looked around, I realized it was a Roman Church full of plaster statues and bad art, realistic art. I hated the statues; all the emphasis on the human body. I was trying to escape from the human body and all it needed... I saw the bodies standing around me on all the altars... and I remembered that they believed in the resurrection of the body, the body that I wanted destroyed forever.
But could my vapor love that scar? And then I began to want that body that I hated, but only because it could love that scar. We can love with our minds but can we love only with our minds?”
~ Graham Greene, The End of the Affair
What do we immediately think of when ethical discussions around the body, sexuality, and procreation arise? What intuitions immediately surface? We get a layer or two underneath these reactions by asking, “What’s behind that?”
In Carl Trueman’s 2020 book The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self, he writes,
Central to understanding the world in which w…