“When I came in and sat down and looked around, I realized it was a Roman Church full of plaster statues and bad art, realistic art. I hated the statues; all the emphasis on the human body. I was trying to escape from the human body and all it needed... I saw the bodies standing around me on all the altars... and I remembered that they believed in the resurrection of the body, the body that I wanted destroyed forever.

But could my vapor love that scar? And then I began to want that body that I hated, but only because it could love that scar. We can love with our minds but can we love only with our minds?”

~ Graham Greene, The End of the Affair

What do we immediately think of when ethical discussions around the body, sexuality, and procreation arise? What intuitions immediately surface? We get a layer or two underneath these reactions by asking, “What’s behind that?”

In Carl Trueman’s 2020 book The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self, he writes,