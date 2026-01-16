In my last piece for Mere Orthodoxy, I ended with a vague complaint about intellectual ecosystems (e.g., Christian scholarship) that become defined excessively by a particular tradition (e.g., a certain conception of theology). This tendency extends beyond conservative Christian circles to much of the broader Intellectual Right of today. Insofar as many Christians are part of or closely adjacent to the Intellectual Right at large, it bears articulating some of that criticism more precisely.

Ironically, a neutral observer might very well perceive that the Intellectual Right presently has the upper hand, not least as regards the institutional setting of the university. In some corners, there is a perceptible change in attitude: that maybe American higher ed need not be a total loss, that reform is possible, and that some measure of ideological balance might be possible after all, entrenched leftist incumbency notwithstanding. Certainly, many left-of-center academics have taken alarm at r…